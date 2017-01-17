Nigerian airstrike accidentally kills 50, injures 120 in refugee camp

An air strike by the Nigerian Air Force killed 50 people and wounded 120 at a refugee camp on Tuesday, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said.

MSF said the incident took place in Rann, in northeast Nigeria, on Tuesday. The Nigerian air force said it accidentally killed an unknown number of civilians in an air strike on Tuesday aimed at Boko Haram.

Regional military commander General Lucky Irabor said the strike took place on Tuesday morning at Kala Balge local government in Borno state.

"Somehow, some civilians were killed. We are yet to ascertain the number of persons killed in the air strike," Irabor told reporters in the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

"Many civilians including personnel of International Committee of the Red Cross and Medicins Sans Frontieres were wounded," he said, adding that the air force had acted on information that Boko Haram militants were in the area.

ICRC and MSF could not immediately be contacted for a comment.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in the last few weeks as the end of the rainy season has enabled its fighters to move more easily in the bush. The northeast has been the focus of the militant group's seven-year-old bid to create a 'caliphate'.