Around 45,000 people flee Gambia to Senegal, U.N. body says

About 45,000 people have arrived in Senegal following an ongoing political crisis in Gambia, according to the UN Refugee Agency on Friday.

The UN body warned "the next few days will be critical and more people may leave the country if the current situation is not resolved peacefully soon."

The statement comes as West African troops crossed into Gambia on Thursday in an attempt to oust Yahya Jammeh, who has been in power for the last 22 years and has refused to cede power after he losing elections last month.