At least 7 dead in Mogadishu hotel attack, police says

Fighters from Somalia's al Shabaab group rammed a car bomb into the gate of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday and then stormed inside the building, where politicians often stay.



Gunfire rang out as fighters entered Dayah Hotel and a second blast shook the area shortly afterwards, police and witnesses said. Several people were injured and taken to hospital, and at least seven people were killed.

"So far we have counted about seven dead, most of them civilians and security guards. There are also many people who were wounded in the two blasts," said police official Ibrahim Mohamed. He said two gunmen had also been killed.



Capt. Mohamed Hussein said dozens of people, including lawmakers, were thought to have been staying at Mogadishu's Dayah hotel at the time of the morning attack.

The Shabaab group claimed responsibility in a statement distributed on its Telegram messaging account.



Al Shabaab, which until 2011 controlled Mogadishu and much of Somalia, often launches bomb and gun attacks in the capital, saying it wants to topple the Western-backed government.

In June, gunmen stormed the Nasa-Hablod hotel, killing at least 14 people. Two weeks before that, gunmen killed 15, including two members of parliament, at the Ambassador hotel.

Earlier this month, a bomb explosion at a restaurant in Mogadishu killed three, and a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu's international airport, killing at least three. That blast occurred a few hundred meters (yards) from the main base of the African Union peacekeeping mission.

The assaults have threatened this nation's attempts to rebuild from decades of chaos. The presidential election, a key step toward recovery, already has been delayed multiple times because of security and other concerns.

In the past two years, a campaign by African Union troops and Somali forces has driven the group out of key urban strongholds, but it remains active from bases in rural areas.