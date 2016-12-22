   
US must bolster nuclear arsenal 'until world comes to its senses', says Trump

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
U.S. president-elect Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan.
U.S. president-elect Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan. (REUTERS Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump is suggesting that the United States must "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability."

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump said in the post on Twitter on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant.

The tweet comes a day after Trump met with several military procurement officers to discuss defense budgets, including Lt. Gen. Jack Weinstein, the deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration for the Air Force.

During the campaign, Trump had suggested that the U.S. expand its arsenal and mused that the world would be "better off" if other countries, including Japan and South Korea, had nuclear capabilities.

