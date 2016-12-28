Suspicious package in Trump Tower a bag of toys, police says

Police rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower late Tuesday for the investigation of a report of a suspicious package. Later on the same day, the police said that the package is a bag containing children's toys.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington, says he was in Manhattan with family. He says people were evacuated "very quickly," with police shouting and telling people to leave.