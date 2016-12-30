Trump praises 'very smart' Putin for response against US

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for not reacting immediately to Washington's move to punish it over alleged election-related interference.

"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!" Trump tweeted, and pinned his tweet. The Russian Embassy in the United States has retweeted Trump's post.

Putin on Friday condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia. But he said Moscow would not retaliate by expelling American diplomats.

Trump has been slow to criticize Putin and has questioned U.S. intelligence linking Russia to campaign hacks.

Earlier, the Russian leader ruled out any immediate tit-for-tat expulsions of American officials in the row over what Washington says were "efforts to harm US interests" in connection with the November 8 election won by the Republican.

Putin's own foreign ministry had recommended that he eject 35 American officials to counterbalance U.S. President Barack Obama's move on Thursday to expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives and shut down two Russian compounds in the US.