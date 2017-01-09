   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES
Close

Jared Kushner to be named senior advisor to Trump: reports

REUTERS
WASHINGTON
Published
Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. (AFP Photo)
Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. (AFP Photo)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the position of senior adviser to the president, two media outlets reported on Monday.

The appointment of Kushner, reported by NBC and The New York Times, had been anticipated but it was unclear what his official role would be. The Times reported that his title could be adjusted.

Kushner, like Trump, is a major New York-based real estate developer with a wide net of business dealings that could pose potential conflicts of interest.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an "overrated actress" on Monday...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS