Toronto shop owner demands help as ‘kleptomaniac squirrels’ steal dozens of chocolate bars

A Toronto corner shop has been at odds with some unusual thieves lately. Paul Kim, the owner of Luke's Grocery in the Canadian city has set up CCTV cameras in his business to gather evidence of 'kleptomaniac squirrels' stealing his chocolate bars.
Toronto shop owner demands help as 'kleptomaniac squirrels' steal dozens of chocolate barshttps://t.co/87742D4Rwz pic.twitter.com/KNZPaFRxIV— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 10, 2017
'[They are] slower than normal by that point, obviously because they have a huge and heavy chocolate bar in their mouths, but they're still hard to catch. We tried running after them, but they are still faster. A couple of times, passerbys and customers tried chasing after them with us, but once they go up a tree, the game is over,' he stated.
Kim and his daughter Cindy have been using social media to demand help for the squirrel theft and to log the incidents.
Logs such as 'October 8th, 2016. Stolen: Kinder Bueno ($2.00)' are seen on their social media posts.
October 4th, 2016. Stolen: Kinder Bueno ($2.00)! https://t.co/1RCIfkM3Kx— StopThatSquirrel (@StopThtSquirrel) January 5, 2017
'We also can't use the usual tricks for deterring squirrels. We couldn't, for instance, sprinkle hot pepper flakes all over the chocolate bars because little kids buy these things and might rub their eyes after etc. We also couldn't set up a barbed wire (like in the case of small openings) because, well, it's the big front entrance we're talking about. Please help!'