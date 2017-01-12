US lawmaker calls on CNN to fire reporter for disrespectful behavior

A U.S. congressman has asked for CNN reporter Jim Acosta to be fired for being disruptive and disrespectful to President-elect Donald Trump.

Republican Rep. Randy Weber's Twitter account on Thursday morning said "The CNN reporter who was disruptive to the press briefing, & disrespectful to Trump-should be fired & prohibited from any press briefings."





Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer also took Twitter about the issue, calling Acosta's behavior during the press conference "rude, inappropriate and disrespectful", demanding the reporter to apologize Trump and his colleagues.

On Wednesday, Trump refused to let CNN reporter Jim Acosta ask a question, saying, "I am not going to give you a question," adding that the media organization was publishing fake news.

BuzzFeed, which released an unsubstantiated memo about unsubstantiated claims that Trump's aides colluded with the Kremlin to win the US election, and that Russia has compromising information on Trump. CNN later reported a broader story.

Trump accused CNN of being "fake news" and slammed BuzzFeed as "a failing pile of garbage".

"I have no dealings with Russia. I have no deals in Russia. I have no deals that could happen in Russia, because we've stayed away. And I have no loans with Russia," Trump said.