   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES
Close

US Congress approves first step to dismantle 'Obamacare'

ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON
Published
US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address to the American people at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 10 January 2017. (EPA Photo)
US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address to the American people at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 10 January 2017. (EPA Photo)

US Congress approved late Friday the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.

Republicans have pushed a budget through Congress that provides an early but crucial victory in the effort.

The budget prevents Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a bill annulling and replacing the law. That's critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, while Republicans have a 52-48 Senate majority.

The real work lies ahead. Republicans must decide which parts of Obama's statute to erase, what a new version should look like and how to protect 20 million people getting health coverage under the 2010 law.

The House approved the budget Friday by a near party-line 227-198 vote.

The Senate approved the measure Thursday. It does not need the president's signature.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas Victims of the terrorist attack in Berlin are considering compensation...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS