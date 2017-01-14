Trump slams Georgia congressman who says his election illegitimate

Donald Trump is lashing out at a Georgia congressman who described the Republican as an illegitimate president.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that Democrat John Lewis "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results."





"All talk, talk, talk -- no action or results. Sad!" he added.





Lewis, who represents a district in the southern state of Georgia that includes Atlanta and surrounding areas, on Friday became the most high-profile Democratic lawmaker to boycott Trump's inauguration.

At least eight House Democrats have publicly stated they will not be attending Trump's swearing-in at the US Capitol next Friday, with several indicating their absence will be an act of political protest.

"I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis told NBC's "Meet the Press" talk show in an interview that will air Sunday.

"I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton," he said, adding that he will skip the presidential inauguration for the first time since becoming a member of Congress in 1987.

Trump — who'll be sworn in this coming Friday — continues to use Twitter to attack his adversaries as he did throughout the campaign.

U.S. intelligence organizations have accused Russia of cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and distributing hacked emails from senior Clinton aides in an effort to influence the U.S. election.