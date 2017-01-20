Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country — one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

Trump began his inaugural address by saying that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

He said Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."

He said change starts "right here and right now."

The new president is using his inaugural address to say it doesn't matter which party controls the government. He says that what matters is "whether our government is controlled by the people."

Trump said the forgotten men and women of the country "will be forgotten no longer."

Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump declared his victory a victory for working people.

"Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another," but "transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"

Trump said that, for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.

He said: "Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed."

He said, "That all changes starting right here and right now."

Trump is also thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their "gracious" aid through the transition.

President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement "the likes of which the world has never seen before."

He added that Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs.

But he said too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.

Trump said the "carnage stops right here and right now."

Mike Pence has been sworn in as the vice president of the United States.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.

Trump chose Pence, the former governor of Indiana, as his running mate last summer.