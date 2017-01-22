   
George H.W. Bush improving, may be moved soon from intensive care

ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOUSTON
Former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library before his son former President George W. Bush discusses his new book. (AP Photo)
A spokesman says former U.S. President George H.W. Bush's health continues to improve and doctors are hopeful he can be moved out of intensive care at a Houston hospital in the next day or two.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that Bush's wife, 91-year-old former first lady Barbara Bush, has decided to remain another night at the hospital, where she's been recovering from bronchitis.

The 92-year-old former president has been in the hospital for a week being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia.

McGrath says the couple wants to make sure "they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers."

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

