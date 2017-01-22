   
Tornado kills 11 people overnight in southern Georgia

The damaged blinds in the windows of William Carey University's School of Business are seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo)
11 people were killed in south Georgia on Sunday after a powerful storm tore through the area overnight as tornado activity remaining a threat across the region.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.

The weather service said that a "severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak is expected today across north Florida and south Georgia, with the significant severe threat also expected to extend southward into central Florida and northeastward into South Carolina this evening."

Four people were killed in a tornado in Mississippi on Saturday.

