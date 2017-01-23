Trump slams mainstream media over fake news

New U.S. President Donald Trump has had a very confrontational relationship with mainstream liberal news media from the first day of his presidential election campaign and since June 2015, President Trump started coming up with various nicknames for his adversaries.



From "Little Marco" to "Crooked Hillary," the media also got its fair share of bashing from Trump who called them "the dishonest media" and "the dishonest press" in many of his rallies. He's also been antagonistic towards various reporters and news anchors, such as Wolf Blitzer of CNN and Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News.



The first big showdown was an interview at Trump Tower in New York, with NBC's Katy Tur regarding illegal immigration. Trump told Tur that she was "naïve" because she did not believe crime was linked to illegal immigration. After struggling to answer for a bit, Trump said: "Try getting it out. Try getting it out. I mean, I don't know if you're going to put this on television. But you don't even know what you're talking about. Try getting it out, go ahead."



Trump was the first candidate in the election to mention illegal immigration and make it a central point of his campaign, regarding his plans for the U.S.



"At least Fox is being honest because they're now talking about it big league. And if I didn't bring up the subject a number of weeks ago, we wouldn't even be talking about illegal immigration right now," he said.



Trump has had a better relationship with various commentators from Fox News, such as Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity. He had a tougher time with Fox's Kelly, who he claimed did negative hits against him "every night on her show." He said this in an interview with CNN's Blitzer where he went on to say, "And frankly if she didn't do so, her ratings would drop down far lower than yours."



Another big controversy also involved Kelly when the Fox News presenter started to ask Trump at a Republican debate, "You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals…" Trump interrupted and said, "Only Rosie O'Donnell," and later said, "I think the big problem this country has is being politically correct." Both statements prompted much laughter and applause from the audience. The Trump-Kelly feud went on for a couple of months before the two eventually cleared bad blood.



Trump has had various interviews with major American news corporations like CNN, NBC, ABC and Fox. He always seemed ready to provide a slightly shocking answer to every difficult question posed to him. Suffice to say, the Internet has been having a field day for the past two years as many of his comebacks have been compiled into funny YouTube videos with millions of views.



Unsurprisingly, in his first full day as president, Trump and his press secretary, Sean Spicer, accused the media of misrepresenting crowd numbers on Friday since no official numbers are being kept and the photographs comparing Obama's inauguration in 2009 and Trump inauguration were taken at different time. One thing is for sure, President Trump is not afraid to criticize the media when he can.