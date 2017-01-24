Deadly tornadoes hit US's south, kill at least 18

A vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 18 lives on its two-day assault on the region. Authorities said at least 14 deaths occurred in south Georgia alone, seven from an apparent winter twister that tore through a trailer park before dawn Sunday. Authorities reported four deaths Saturday in Mississippi as the storm system ramped up. It was so big parts of it threatened the Carolinas and north Florida.



In southwest Georgia, Bridget Simmon along with her parents, her daughter and her grandson were in their brick home in the city of Albany when the sky got dark Sunday afternoon and the wind began to howl. "I was in the den and I heard that loud roar and I grabbed the baby and I said, ‘Let's go guys. This is it.' We laid down and that was it." The wind was so loud, she added, "you could hear it beating back and forth." Minutes later, their home was largely unscathed, save for a carport that collapsed atop two cars. But trees were down all around, police sirens wailed and authorities would add three more deaths for an overall count of at least 18.



In South Carolina, the National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes struck over the weekend, injuring one woman who was trapped in a mobile home that was damaged near Blackville. The weather service says a tornado touched down about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Barnwell County and moved into Bamberg County. The other occurred in Orangeburg County a few minutes later.



Weather experts say tornadoes can hit any time of year in the South — including in the dead of winter. Even north Florida was under the weekend weather threat.



January tornado outbreaks are rare but not unprecedented, particularly in the South. Data from the Storm Prediction Center shows that, over the past decade, the nation has seen an average of 38 tornadoes in January, ranging from a high of 84 in 2008 to just four in 2014.