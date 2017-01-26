Albright says ready to register as Muslim in response to Trump's immigration policy

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright said on Wednesday that she was ready to register as Muslim to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of creating a Muslim registry.

Albright tweeted: "I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity." Albright also tweeted Wednesday that "America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds."

President Donald Trump during his campaign proposed a temporary ban on foreign Muslims entering the U.S. and at one point suggested requiring Muslims already in the country to register. While those proposals evolved, Trump never explicitly took a Muslim ban off the table.

Albright served under President Bill Clinton. She didn't say where or how she would register as a Muslim.

Trump is expected to push for a more comprehensive plan to deport undocumented immigrants, and largely ban Muslim immigration and refugees, in keeping with some of his more controversial campaign pledges.

Many Americans including officials have already made it clear they would resist any decision by the president to impose an immigration ban or Muslim registry.

Last week, President Trump's first days in office witnessed a massive Women's March in the nation's capital and dozens of other cities, attended by hundreds of thousands of protesters who confronted the incoming administration's policies.