Mexican president rejects Trump's border wall plan

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday condemned Donald Trump's move to build a border wall but fell short of deciding whether to cancel an upcoming meeting with the U.S. president.

Opposition leaders called on Pena Nieto to cancel Tuesday's trip after Trump issued a widely expected order to begin work on the massive wall.

Without mentioning the trip, Pena Nieto said he would wait for a report from a high-level Mexican delegation holding meetings in the U.S. capital this week and consult with governors and lawmakers before deciding on "the next steps to take."

"I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us," Pena Nieto said in a brief televised message.

"Mexico does not believe in walls. I have said it time and again: Mexico will not pay for any wall," he said, referring to Trump's vow to make the southern neighbor pay for the barrier.

"Mexico gives and demands respect as the completely sovereign nation that we are," Pena Nieto said.

Pena Nieto said he ordered Mexico's 50 consulates in the United States to act as legal counsel for the rights of migrants.

"Our communities are not alone. The government of Mexico will offer legal counsel that will guarantee the protection they need," he said.



Pesident Donald Trump began rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security — including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and other domestic immigration enforcement measures, according to two administration officials.



Later in the week, the president is expected to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States. The proposed plans include at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim majority countries, according to a representative of a public policy organization that monitors refugee issues.



While the specific of Trump's orders were unclear, both administration officials said Wednesday's actions would focus in part on the president's plans to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico. Trump's insistence that Mexico would pay for the wall was among his most popular proposals on the campaign trail, sparking enthusiastic cheers at his raucous rallies.

Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for any border wall. Earlier this month, Trump said the building project would initially be paid for with a congressionally approved spending bill and Mexico will eventually reimburse the U.S., though he has not specified how he would guarantee payments.