Trump questions NATO's effectiveness, says White House

President Donald Trump does not believe in the effectiveness of NATO regarding its purpose and establishment, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday during a press conference.



"He [Trump] does not think NATO is acting appropriately for the purpose of its establishment or is effective," the White House spokesman said.



Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump has argued in previous statements that NATO has been "dysfunctional" and that the U.S. has "transferred too much money."



Despite strong criticism from President Trump, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the new U.S. administration was "fully committed" to the Western military.



"I am absolutely certain that President Trump and the new U.S. administration will be fully committed to NATO and to the transatlantic partnership," Stoltenberg said in Kuwait City.



The NATO chief also said he had received assurances from both Trump and his Defense Secretary James Mattis of continued U.S. support for the alliance.



"I spoke with President Trump a few days after he was elected in November and he conveyed a very strong message to me that he personally was very committed to NATO and the transatlantic partnership," Stoltenberg said. The NATO chief said he totally agreed with Trump and Mattis that European financial contributions to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must increase.



Meanwhile, the first group of German and Belgian troops arrived in Lithuania on Tuesday, part of a NATO move to reinforce its eastern flank in a bid to deter a militarily resurgent Russia.



A group of German officers landed in the Baltic state's capital Vilnius to coordinate the deployment of a 1,200-strong battalion that will include forces from several NATO members. Apart from the German-led battalion in Lithuania, Canada will lead a multi-national battalion in Latvia, Britain in Estonia and the US in Poland.



The deployment began days after the inauguration of maverick U.S. President Donald Trump who has suggested he may seek to improve ties with Moscow. The NATO operation has sparked anger in the Kremlin, which insists that the U.S.-led alliance is trying to encircle Russia.