Putin and Trump expected to speak by phone on Saturday, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump may speak by telephone for the first time on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded "yes" when asked by the RIA Novosti news agency on Friday whether such a talk between the two leaders was possible, as reported by CNN.

The phone call will be a crucial first step towards what the Kremlin and the White House hope will be a thaw in relations that were fraught under the previous U.S. administration.



Their conversation will also be subject to close scrutiny from Trump's critics after U.S. intelligence agencies alleged that Russian security services tried to influence the U.S. presidential election in Trump's favor.



During the U.S. election campaign, Putin and Trump praised each other's personal qualities and said they were hopeful they could reset relations.



Trump has raised the possibility of reviewing sanctions that were imposed on Russia after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and helped pro-Russian rebels fighting government forces in the east of Ukraine.