US teacher suspended after shooting Trump video with water gun

US teacher suspended after video of her fake shooting Trump's image with water gun and shouting 'die' goes viralhttps://t.co/Jh2qynrrUX pic.twitter.com/Ogt3OvRazO — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 27, 2017

A teacher from Dallas has been placed on administrative leave on Thursday after a video of her firing a water gun at an image of new U.S. President Donald Trump and yelling "die" went viral on social media and news sites.

The Dallas Independent School District announced in a statement that they were made aware of the social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation", the statement added.

The anti-Trump teacher, identified as Payal Modi, reportedly posted the video on her Instagram account along with hashtags like #no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy and #powerless in the description.

Modi later reportedly deleted her post and set her Instagram account to private.

In her eight-second-long video, Payal Modi shouts "die" and repeatedly shoots with a blue water gun at a video of Trump, projected on the classroom's white board, while some laugh in the background.

It remains unclear whether students were present in the classroom while the much-debated video was shot.