First would-be migrants to US barred from Cairo-New York flight following Trump’s ban

Five Iraqi passengers and one Yemeni were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to New York on Saturday following President Donald Trump's ban on the entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, sources at Cairo airport said.



The passengers, arriving in transit to Cairo airport, were stopped and re-directed to flights headed for their home countries despite holding valid visas, the sources said.

The officials said the action Saturday by the airport was the first since President Donald Trump imposed a three-month ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

EgyptAir representatives did not immediately respond to phone calls, and the airline's website did not provide updated travel advice for the United States