Israel's Netanyahu endorses Trump plan for wall along Mexican border

Israel's Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu has endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexican border, saying the same practise worked fine with his country.

Netanyahu tweeted Saturday that Israel's wall along its border with Egypt has been successful in stopping a swell of African migrants.

"President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea," he wrote, with images of the Israeli and American flag.

The tweet marked a rare public foray for the Israeli leader into a charged American domestic affair. The two leaders spoke earlier this week and Netanyahu is planning to visit Trump in the White House next month.

After repeated clashes with President Obama, Netanyahu has high expectations for Trump, who has signaled he will take a kinder approach.