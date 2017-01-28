Report of mass defections overblown, says US State Department

A report that suggests State Department personnel fleeing President Donald Trump's administration en mass is over-stating events, the agency said Thursday. Such actions are commonplace during a turnover in administrations, acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.



"As is standard with every transition, the outgoing administration, in coordination with the incoming one, requested all politically appointed officers submit letters of resignation," Toner said.



The Washington Post reported the departures are "part of an ongoing mass exodus of senior foreign service officers who don't want to stick around for the Trump era".



The newspaper said the department's undersecretary for management, Patrick Kennedy, and three of his top officials "resigned unexpectedly" Wednesday following the departure of two other senior officials Jan. 20.



"That amounts to a near-complete housecleaning of all the senior officials that deal with managing the State Department, its overseas posts and its people," he wrote.



In response, Toner said, "No officer accepts a political appointment with the expectation that it is unlimited. And all officers understand that the President may choose to replace them at any time".



Of those who submitted their formal resignations, some will continue on in different foreign service posts, while others will retire by choice or because they exceeded term limits, according to Toner .



While none of the officials has linked his or her departure explicitly to Trump, many diplomats have privately expressed concern about serving in his administration given the unorthodox positions he's taken on many foreign policy issues.



Turnover among senior leadership during presidential transitions is not unusual, although the career diplomats who are leaving the foreign service entirely had served under both Republican and Democratic presidents.



More resignations are expected to be accepted as Trump's diplomatic team takes shape, according to the officials who were not authorized to discuss personnel matters publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The now vacant jobs will be filled by subordinates on an acting basis until their full-time appointments are named, the officials said.



Trump has yet to fill many top diplomatic jobs, including the deputy secretary roles. His nominee to be secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate next week.