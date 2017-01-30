Tension rises between Mexico-Israel over border wall

The government of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto took exception to the Israeli prime minister's praise of a border wall to keep out illegal immigration. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unilaterally endorsed Trump's call to build a wall along the Mexican border, saying the Israeli model along its border with Egypt has proven successful.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter Saturday that "President Trump is right" for building a wall. "I built a wall along Israel's southern border," he wrote. "It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea."



Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a communique that it had expressed its "profound surprise, rejection and disappointment in the prime minister's message on Twitter" to Israel's ambassador. "Mexico is Israel's friend and should be treated as such."



The comment was swiftly rejected by leaders of the Jewish community in Mexico, and prompted an unusually blunt statement from Mexico's foreign ministry.



"The Foreign Ministry expressed to the government of Israel, via its ambassador in Mexico, its profound astonishment, rejection and disappointment over Prime Minister Netanyahu's message on Twitter about the construction of a border wall," the ministry's statement.



"Mexico is a friend of Israel and should be treated as such by its Prime Minister," it said, noting that Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray expressed his deep affection for Israel in an event marking Holocaust memorial day on Friday.



Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said on Twitter Netanyahu had been referring to his country's "specific security experience" and that Israel was not voicing an opinion on U.S.-Mexican relations.



Mexico's government and Trump have been locked in a bitter dispute over his election campaign promise to build a wall on the U.S. southern border that he says Mexico will pay for. Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for the wall.



Injecting himself once again into a charged campaign trail promise of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Netanyahu said yesterday that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Netanyahu's comments at his weekly Cabinet meeting appeared aimed at countering reports that Israel was concerned about the fallout of such a move, which is vehemently opposed by the Palestinians and has sparked fears of a renewed outbreak of violence.



Currently, nearly all foreign embassies are located in the coastal city of Tel Aviv because their countries have refrained from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital until its status is resolved in future peace talks. Israel has long called for the embassies to be relocated but hasn't pushed hard for it given the widespread international opposition.