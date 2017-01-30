US immigration system in chaos after travel ban

A federal judge's emergency order has temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban. The judge said travelers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated.



The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement yesterday that said the court ruling would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order and it affected a relatively small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return.



Trump says his crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries "is not a Muslim ban." A day after signing an executive order implementing the ban immediately, Trump says it's "working out very nicely."



Despite heavy criticism from the mainstream media, words such as "Muslim" or "Islamic" do not appear once in the nearly 3,000-page document. Instead, the document actually calls for a travel ban between the United States and specified countries which have been linked to terror, namely Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.



But confusion, worry and outrage boiled over Saturday as airlines blocked people from traveling to the United States and legal challenges were mounted. Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The U.S. refugee program is suspended for 120-days. Trump's order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the U.S. by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.



The emergency order was issued by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in New York Saturday night after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.



The judge's order addressed only a portion of Trump's executive action. As the decision was announced, cheers broke out in crowds of demonstrators who had gathered at American airports and outside the Brooklyn courthouse where the ruling was issued.



Trump's most far reaching action since taking office plunged America's immigration system into chaos, not only for refugees but for legal U.S. residents who were turned away at airports and feared being stranded outside the country.



Immigration lawyers and advocates worked through the night trying to help stranded travelers find a way back home. Lawyers in New York sued to block the order, saying many people have already been unlawfully detained, including an Iraqi who worked for the U.S. Army in Iraq.



Confusion abounded at airports as immigration and customs officials struggled to interpret the new rules, with some legal residents who were in the air when the order was issued detained at airports upon arrival.