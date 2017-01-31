Travel ban uproar spreads as White House defends immigration order

Protests against President Donald Trump's travel ban continued unabatedly as the White House defends Trump's move on U.S. immigration policy. Some Republicans in Congress urged caution amid legal challenges to the order banning travelers from seven countries, though top congressional Republicans remain largely behind the President.



The president addressed the issue late Sunday in a statement as some Republicans in Congress — including Ohio's Sen. Rob Portman — urged caution amid legal challenges to the order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Top congressional Republicans have largely remained behind Trump on the issue.



"This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe." ""I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria," he said. "My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help those who are suffering." Trump has stated.



Trump's order, which suspends refugee admissions for 120 days until the US can figure out a way to properly screen them, indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria, has sparked widespread protests and denunciations from Democrats and a handful of Republicans. Furthermore the order gives priority to religiously or otherwise persecuted minorities and sensitive groups.



Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a clarifying statement Sunday saying that, absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, residency would be a "dispositive factor in our case-by-case determination." That means citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent U.S. residency "green cards" will not be barred from re-entering the U.S., as officials had previously said.



"You have an extreme vetting proposal that didn't get the vetting it should have had," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who urged the new president to "slow down" and work with lawmakers on how best to tighten screening for foreigners who enter the United States.



Trump fired back by stating "My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama Administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting." and indeed it was under Obama that these bans were implemented. The ban doesn't apply for 87% of the world's Muslims.



Several Democrats in Congress said they would be introducing legislation to stop the ban even though it was made possible due to laws implemented and executed under their watch.



White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the changes were "a small price to pay" to keep the nation safe.



The reason why the order does not include countries like Saudi Arabia is because they are no other countries on Trump's order other than those implied by the Visa Waiver Program.



The developments came a day after a federal judge barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application.



The Department of Homeland Security said Sunday the court ruling would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order.



Trump fired back on Twitter, calling the pair "sadly weak on immigration." And "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"



Meanwhile, Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi stated that he will boycott this year's ceremony in protest at U.S. President Donald Trump's "unjust" ban on people from his country - Iran - and six others.



Announcing his decision, the director, who won the 2012 best foreign language film award for "A Separation" and is nominated again this year, compared the Trump administration to Iranian hardliners as both use the fear of outsiders "to justify extremist and fanatic behavior by narrow-minded individuals."