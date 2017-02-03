Over 100,000 visas revoked amid Trump's travel ban on seven countries: report

More than 100,000 visas have been revoked in the wake of the Trump administrations recent travel ban on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries, according to media reports on Friday.

The Washington Post reported the figure, citing a government attorney at a federal court hearing in Virginia. NBC News' Washington affiliate also reported the number from the hearing.



The Republican president signed an executive order last Friday that temporarily closed U.S. borders to refugees as well as to visa holders from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

In addition to blocking people from the seven countries from entering the U.S., Trump's executive order also barred resettlement of refugees for 120 days and indefinitely banned Syrian refugees. In an interview with a Christian broadcaster, Trump said an exception would be made for Christian refugees from Syria.