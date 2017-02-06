Trump: Iran is number one terrorist state

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that Iran is a terrorist state, while also accusing the country of lacking respect for the U.S.

Trump, in line with his previous messages shared on social media, blamed the Obama administration for making a ''stupid'' agreement with Tehran, referring to its nuclear programme. According to Trump, the deal is in Iran's favor and has saved the country from "collapsing".

Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq even after the U.S. has squandered three trillion dollars there. Obvious long ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

''That is the worst deal I have ever seen,'' said Trump, while also noting that Iran had lost respect for the U.S. because it thought the government was foolish for making such a deal.

Referring to Iran as the number one terrorist state, the U.S. president said the Middle Eastern country supplies money and weapons to terrorist groups.

Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

The Trump administration hit the ground running, re-imposing sanctions against Iran in its first weeks in office, and also instated restrictions against those who are complicit with Tehran.

He had also signed an executive order on Jan. 27, closing U.S. borders to refugees for 120 days and visa holders from seven countries, including Iran. However, on Feb. 3, a U.S. judge imposed a nationwide hold on President Donald Trump's ban.