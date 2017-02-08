Trump accuses Western media of deliberately ignoring militant attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the media of deliberately minimizing coverage of the threat posed by the Daesh terrorist group, saying news outlets "have their reasons" for not reporting what he described as a "genocide" underway at the hands of the group.



The president did not immediately offer evidence to support his claim, made during the new commander in chief's visit Monday to the headquarters for U.S. Central Command.



"All over Europe, it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," he told a group of about 300 U.S. troops at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. "And, in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that," he added, without saying what those reasons were.



The White House later released a list of 78 attacks around the world from September 2014 to December 2016. The list released late Monday included incidents like a truck massacre in Nice, France, that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed. White House spokesman Sean Spicer tried to tone down the president's remarks, saying it was a question of balance: "Like a protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage."



Trump also used the visit to CENTCOM to defend his immigration and refugee restrictions and reaffirm his support for NATO.



He laced his speech with references to homeland security amid a court battle over his travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries. He did not directly mention the case now before a federal appeals court after a lower court temporarily suspended the ban.



"We need strong programs" so that "people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in" and those who "want to destroy us and destroy our country" are kept out, Trump said.



"Freedom, security and justice will prevail," Trump added. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country. We're not going to allow it."



Trump touched upon various alliances in his remarks, noting, "we strongly support NATO."



He spoke Sunday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. A White House statement said the two "discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments," and also talked about the crisis in Ukraine and security challenges facing NATO countries.



Trump once dismissed the trans-Atlantic military alliance as "obsolete," and said he would decide whether to protect NATO countries against Russian aggression based on whether those countries "have fulfilled their obligations to us."