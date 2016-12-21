Turkish artist wins gold medal at Paris exhibition

Reyhan Uludağ, an assistant professor at the Istanbul Kültür University and general manager of its Art Gallery, has won a gold medal at The International Plastic Arts Event, which took place at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.



Organized by Societe Nationale des Beaux-Arts (SNBA), the International Plastic Arts Event took place at Carrousel du Louvre Salle Le Notre Hall featuring artworks by more than 100 artists from more than 20 countries.



Following the exhibition, Uludağ was presented with a gold medal at a ceremony for her oil-painting displayed at the exhibition. Awards categories included painting, sculpture, ceramics, printing and exhibition design.



A 23-member Turkish delegation attended the event with their concept being "KARE" (Square).



Uludağ's oil paintings had previously won her the first titles at the Talens Painting Competition in 2003, Eskişehir Rotary Club's Painting Competition and Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam University Painting Competition back in 2004.



The award-wining artist will host her latest solo exhibition on Jan. 6 at Kursart Art Gallery in Ankara.