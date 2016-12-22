Exhibition reveals an artist's hidden dowry

Painter Fatma Zeynep Çilek's first exhibition titled "Saklı Çeyiz" (The Hidden Dowry), which aims to build a bridge between tradition and the future, was recently opened.



According to a statement from the Merkür Gallery, Çilek's works, which are important in Turkish artistic history as the blended patterns are unique to Turkey, are on display until Jan. 9, 2017.



Painter Zeynep Çilek explained that dowries are hidden by nature and prepared with dreams. She added that dowries are carefully created and reflect the aesthetics of the era in which they are created.



Çilek noted that she presents a colorful, extraordinary and deep visual realm and added: "For an artist, to lose his/her memory or to freeze at a moment of the memory means to be lost. The history is a reality that we can neither stick in nor stay indifferent to. To mention about the uniqueness, beauty and richness of the past does not make an artist unique, beautiful and rich, as at least a part of the society should be willing to maintain."