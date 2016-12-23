TRT Documentary Awards now open for entries

Entries are now being accepted for the TRT Documentary Awards, which are given annually by Turkish state broadcaster TRT.



The awards are meant to support amateur and professional documentary filmmakers, spur development of the documentary genre, allow audiences to view unique, high-quality documentaries from various countries, and in the long term establish a forum for documentary filmmakers worldwide to meet and exchange ideas.



In 2016, 427 documentary films from 47 countries entered the running for the awards, and a high level of national and international participation is also expected for 2017.



The deadline for the submission of entries is Feb. 3, and the awards shortlist will be announced on Feb. 27.



Finalists, as in previous years, will meet with documentary film fans from May 11-14, in free public screenings with the directors in attendance.



Following the jury examination, which will be done at the same time as the screenings, the winners will be honored at an award ceremony on May 15.



The TRT Documentary Awards are open to all documentary filmmakers who are eligible to enter the competition, and entry is free.



The best film award in the National Professional Category nets an award of TL 45,000 ($12,000), while the winner of the Student Films Category will get TL 20,000.



The best film in the International Category will be awarded TL 45,000.



In addition, there are two special prizes in each category.



For interested filmmakers, an application form and detailed guidelines are available at the competition's website: www.trtdoc.com.