'Game of Thrones' most-pirated TV show, again

For the fifth year in a row, "Game of Thrones" is once again the most pirated show, according to TorrentFreak. The HBO series has attracted similar traffic compared to last year based on BitTorrent data.



"Although there was no new swarm record, traffic wise the interest was roughly on par with last year. The highest number of people actively sharing an episode across several torrents was 350,000 at its peak, this was right after the season finale came online," TorrentFreak reported.



Another interesting result is that downloaders increasingly prefer high-quality videos, moving from 480p copies to 720p and 1080p videos.



In the list, "The Walking Dead" remains in second place, followed by the newcomer "Westworld," coming in third. The top 10 list also includes "The Flash," "Arrow," "The Bing Bang Theory," "Vikings," "Lucifer," "Suits" and "The Grand Tour," respectively.



Two more seasons of the "Game of Thrones" are left and the popular show will end in its eighth season. The Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones," based on George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books, tells the epic-fantasy tale of a multi-generational struggle for control of the "Iron Throne" and rule over the "Seven Kingdoms." It got 23 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards.