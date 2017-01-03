Bosnian artist carves miniature sculpture of drowned Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi on tip of pencil

Jasenko Djordjevic, a Bosnian artist is trying to show the world that art speaks louder than words.



The talented artist has carved a miniature sculpture of Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian toddler who washed ashore on the beach of Turkish resort town Bodrum, out of the tiny tip of a pencil.

Kurdi's devastating pictures shocked the world in September 2015, reminding us that the war in Syria is taking real lives.







The artist residing in Bosnia's Tuzla says he uses his art to create social awareness.





Regarding the tragedy that he has carved into the pencil, he said: "Aylan was just a baby. He did not start the war. He had no involvement in it. Even though I cannot help stop the wars, I may be able to tell how devastating and atrocious the war is."





Adding that he experienced the war in his native Bosnia and Herzegovina himself, he said: "I have seen the difficulties of living under warfare." He stated that his work dedicated to Aylan Kurdi is currently exhibited at a human rights watchdog in Norway.





Djordjevic also said that he has made over 200 miniature sculptures so far and makes tiny sculptures of all sorts of designs out of pencil lead. "I can also carve the works of well-known artists such as Michelangelo," he added.