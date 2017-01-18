Exhibition focuses on analogy between the beautiful and ugly

"Beauties and Uglies," the latest exhibition by artist Çağatay Çopuroğlu will be hosted at Istanbul's Gallery Eksen between Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.



Çopuroğlu's exhibition is reminiscent of a meditation, designed to appreciate the importance of art, to be able to study the roles we play and the world we live in.



Artist Çopuroğlu is a multidimensional personality, a manager at an international corporation by profession, father of two, a self-educated artist, a writer of action novels and a guitarist. In his mission to explore literature, music and fine arts, Çopuroğlu investigates the relationship between imagination and social reality, feeling the necessity of portraying art with all its beauties and faults as well as its process and developments. According to him, art is a road on which the artist gives energy to explore.



In his artworks, Çopuroğlu always associates beauty with female figures. On the other hand, he uses masculine figures to portray the ugliness. What makes him different from other artists is that he is able to feature both "beauty and morals" as well as "ugliness and prohibitions," in the same work. The exhibition can be visited between 10:00 a.m. and 07:00 p.m. from Feb. 15-22 at Gallery Eksen.