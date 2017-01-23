'Masum,' Turkey's first online streaming series, ready to roll

"Masum" (Innocent), is set to become Turkey's first ever TV series to be streamed online on BluTV once it is released on Jan. 27.



The series, featuring eight 60-minute episodes, stars veteran Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer, Nur Sürer, Ali Atay, Okan Yalabık, Tülin Özen, Bartu Küçükçağlayan and Serkan Keskin in the lead roles.



Adapted from Turkish playwright Berkun Oya's stage play "Bayrak" (Flag), the TV series focuses on a typical Turkish family. Cevdet (Bilginer), a former police officer, and his wife move to a farmhouse in the outskirts of a city following his retirement. One night, their son comes home and delivers some terrible news that changes their lives forever.



The series is written and directed by Seren Yüce, who won the Golden Orange "Best Director" award for his film "Çoğunluk" (Majority), at the International Antalya Film Festival in 2010.



Yüce, who has a devoted fan base, was also nominated for the Golden Orange Awards last year for his critically-acclaimed film "Rüzgarda Salınan Nilüfer."