Religions unite at collective photo exhibit in synagogue

The "Friday, Saturday, Sunday" exhibition, consisting of works by five photographers with different beliefs, opened yesterday at the Grand Synagogue of Edirne.



It was noted in a written statement released by the Edirne Regional Directorate of Foundations that five photographers who aim to coexist, love, understand each other, show respect, express and introduce others to new cultures have mediated the strengthening of the bond between documentary photographs and people.



It was emphasized in the statement that their beliefs are as old as the existence of human beings and are the sources of coloration in the world, and even though they have different applications, manners and customs, all religions carry the message of unity, loving one other, recognizing others and respecting one other.



According to the statement, which recalled that the traces of many cultures have disappeared throughout history, these extinctions and losses cause the bonds between the people who lived and have lived together for centuries to weaken. Five photographers from different religions, sects and societies are trying to become instrumental in strengthening the ties among people by aiming to understand the other and introduce them to new cultures through the visual language of photography. In the visual arts, and particularly in documentary photography, no subject has an end. Subjects that reach the saturation within the process of time and space reach the ground of sharing.



Consisting of photographs by Alberto Modiano, Berge Arabian, Emine Ülkerim, Mıgırdiç Arzivyan and Niko Mangini, the exhibition met art lovers with the contributions of the Edirne Regional Directorate of Foundations and the administration of the Turkish Jewish community in the Grand Synagogue of Edirne Thursday and will remain open until Feb. 22.