This House: A Play about number crunching in Parliament

Our much-beleaguered political system of choice, parliamentary democracy, has been showing wear and tear in different parts of the world. We are always talking about it, trying to assess its successes. We are always trying to imagine and build a society that can appreciate its benefits and will vote accordingly. It is no wonder, then, that plays and films that tell us about the inner workings of the parliamentary system are always considered "timely" and such is Jeremy Herrin's revival of James Graham's 2012 play "This House."



The house in the title refers to the "mother of all parliaments" and the number games that follow when no political party can gain enough votes in those precious "free and fair elections" we are so proud of in the West. The mechanics of the action, the way the two parties tease each other, the promises that appease the voters and the ways in which misdemeanors of deputies are covered up might be very English and yet, any member of the audience who has experienced life in a country run by a minority or a coalition government will recognize the atmosphere of the "house" and the way that the miasma of indecision and vagueness trickles down to the lower echelons of society. "This House" is based on the period when the Labor governmenthung by a thread in the period 1974-1979, in which the numbers seemed to matter more than anything - when does it not? - in the British Parliament. "This House" has moments of idealism, naturally mostly on the part of the Labor deputies, but what it ultimately says is that politics is a game of numbers that involves speculation, rigging and fisticuffs of the most ungentlemanly sort. Particularly on this count, it speaks much to a Turkish playgoer.





Sarah Woodward plays Lady Batley.



For most of the time, director Jeremy Herrin divides the stage into two, the two Whips' offices of the two sides of the House. The opening scene is actually very much about the geography of the House of Commons: we watch the Government Whips office changing hands, from the Tories (Conservatives) to the Labor whips. It is rather ingenious of Graham to set the play in this most British of parliamentarian institutions. Whips are deputies appointed by the leader of the party to ensure that all the members toe the party line, vote in a certain way in parliamentary sessions: or else, well, the name says it all. The institution of the Whip is so suggestive in fact, that in England "the three line whip" has come to mean an order that must necessarily be followed. There is no doubt similar mechanisms in all parliaments, but I am not aware of these "coercers" (for want of a better word - those connoisseurs who have watched the original House of Cards series will agree) having their own title, let alone special offices in other "houses." And pitching the action of the play in these offices, Graham suggests that this is where the real politicking goes on.



The Government Whips' office is only slightly fancier than the Opposition Whips' office and Graham gets many jokes out of the almost imperceptible difference of luxury afforded to the government. The Labor upstarts - we know them to be so by their accents and poorly made suits - make jokes about not knowing how to sit at such honored posts, while the Tories, in their Jermyn Street shirts and Savile Row suits are a bit too serious and quite touchy in their defeat. While Bob Mellish as Labor chief whip is a jolly beer drinking man and sounds like a character from a Ken Loach film, in this 2016 reproduction the Tory Chief Whip is played by Malcolm Sinclair whose mannerisms and even hair echo Ian Richardson in the 1990 "House of Cards" (yes, you really have to see it), and his deputy is played by Nathaniel Parker who made a name for himself in "The Inspector Lynley Mysteries," playing a blueblood detective. All the class markers are thus perfectly in place in this production. The audience watches how Labor deputies try to accommodate themselves to their new position of power and in his characterization of both parties, Graham seems to be inspired by the understanding that Labor never think they belong to positions of power while the Tories see this change of power only as temporary.







The Whips Offices are where the numbers are added and subtracted to see what bills can pass. There is even a blackboard where the number of deputies sick, absent, likely to vote this way or that are written and erased at speed like in a stock exchange. This is where the number crunching happens. The number crunching is so crucial to the system in fact that the two parties have a "gentleman's agreement" that if a deputy can't come to vote for a reason that deputies on the other side are likely to encounter themselves at some point (personal scandal, death in the family etc.), a deputy from the other side will voluntarily absent themselves too. This agreementbecomes the central plot device in the play, through which we see all sides hesitating, wavering, but of course doing the gentlemanly thing in the end - we are, after all, in England, the mother of all parliaments, "where not Amurath an Amurath succeeds/ but Harry Harry." But I digress. I say plot device, but this practice called "pairing" and the "gentlemanly" practices around it, did bring about the eventual fall of the Labour government in 1979.



The two Whips Offices on the two sides of the stage double up as the two sides of the Chamber where the parliament meets. Herrin has also placed some audience seats both at the sides of the stage and a balcony, where, mimicking reality, a handful of lucky members of the audience watch the shenanigans taking place. When the stage does double up as the Chamber, the repartees between the two Whip teams turn into full-fledged fights, with the arcane props of Palace of Westminster turning into weapons, including the mace of the Speaker of the House. The balcony is also where a very able band plays music from the 70s, almost exclusively David Bowie numbers, such as "Five Years" and "Rock 'n' Roll Suicide," that have direct resonances to the action on the stage, and special poignancy in the year we lost Ziggy. Graham's text and Herrin's direction feel very authentic to the time, I for one found it hard to believe the play was written in 2012. This must be due to the fact that Graham followed the events and the statements of the period very closely. Considering that "This House" was written before the Brexit vote, the parliamentarians' suspicions - on both sides of the House - about the single market ring particularly prescient to the 2016 audience, and add a layer of irony that no doubt the actors play a bit more on, compared to the 2012 and 2013 productions.



Now that the U.K.'s Supreme Court has decided to put one more lever in the path of the inevitable exit that is going to happen, politics in the U.K. continues to be a numbers game. One can only imagine the pleading, bullying and backbiting that will go on considering the political careers at stake; or maybe one can just turn on Turkish News to see latest the parliamentary vote in action.