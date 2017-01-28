We seek to live together with the people of Turkey, just like everyone else, Syrian artist says

Featuring the works of five Syrian and five Turkish artists, an exhibition titled "Together (Birlikte)," opened its doors to visitors at Uniq Istanbul on Jan. 12. One of the participants, Syrian artist Houssam Alloum, recently spoke to the Anadolu Agency (AA) and said Syrian artists like him want the opportunity to exhibit their works in Turkey. He added that they were looking for a way to live together with everyone else in Turkey.



Alloum graduated from Damascus University's Faculty of Fine Arts in 2011, but had to leave for Jordan in 2013 because of the Syrian civil war before coming to Turkey.



The artist said he has been living in Turkey for two years and during that period undertook an art project called the "Portraits of Angels of Syria," with his friends here.



"This project tells the tragic story of children in Syria. We created a huge painting that inscribes the names of some 12,490 children who died in the civil war," he said.



"As an artist, it was very tragic to be in a place where one could only hear the sound of bullets, amid massacres and destruction. My goal is to tell this tragic tale of the people who were bombed and harmed. But it was impossible to reach that goal in Syria. That's why I left. Also, I was threatened like everyone else who spoke out against the current order. I could have been arrested. Now, I can see my own way and take firm steps forward," he added.



The Syrian artist said his works reflected his own feelings as well as reflects things that impressed him. He explained how this interaction was woven through with conscience, sadness, happiness and other feelings.



"I was truly impressed by Istanbul. The details in this big, beautiful and cosmopolitan city, feed my art works. It pushes me to work more, and I have never thought about leaving Istanbul. None of my friends do. I believe cultural proximity is also an important factor for me in thinking this way. For me, Istanbul is not so different from Damascus, As-Suwayda or Daraa. I don't feel like an outsider here," said Alloum.



He added that Istanbul was the real capital of cultures. It provided a new perspective and contributed a lot to Syrian artists as it offers a great opportunity to them to observe works by Turkish artists as well as the subtleties of Islamic art.



"We are looking for a way to live with the people here just like everyone else. Eventually, we will go back to our country. There are people who suffer from various things all around the world. In our case, the Turkish people made everything easier for us. We have gathered around our common history and beauty, and we will follow it until we go back to Syria. I would like to thank everyone for providing this opportunity," he said.



Alloum underlined the difficulties Syrian painters face in exhibiting their works and said they were seeking more support.