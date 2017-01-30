Istanbul museums awaiting children in semester break

Miniatürk, the Basilica Cistern, the Panorama 1453 History Museum and the Turkish World Cultural Quarter, operated by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Culture Inc., are open to young visitors during the semester break. The museums will be open free of charge to children under the age of seven and have some surprises for the small visitors. Introducing school and pre-school children to museums provides several benefits, helping them to become moreinquisitive and investigative, and pushing them to think in an objective, healthy and multifaceted way. They can also learn to use their sensory organs more actively and gain faster perception, a wider imagination and greater creativity.



According to certain studies, a child's learning process consists 75 percent of eyesight, 13 percent hearing, 6 percent touching, 3 percent smelling and 3 percent tasting. In the light of this data, museums serve as important centers of sensory education.



Museums enable children to see in three dimensions in relation to time and space as well as feeling the museum atmosphere and making observations. They also contribute to the formation and development of creativity in children.



Miniatürk brings the architectural works of Turkey in model form. It reflects the accumulation of culture and civilization from the past to the present and is described as "the place where time stands still." Miniaturized models of 131 architectural works selected from Turkey and around the world can be seen at Miniatürk.



Stretching across 60,000 square meters, Miniatürk, "The Small Model of a Big Country," is a giant complex with a restaurant, cafeteria, shopping center, open-air showground and children's playground.



Bearing the title of the only museum with a "full panoramic" feature from among the 30 panoramic museums around the world, Panorama 1453 History Museum simply revives the conquest of Istanbul with a realism that is brought to life by 3D panoramic imagery and sound effects.



When visitors enter the panoramic section on the lower floor of the museum, they feel like they are moving into an open space rather than an enclosed section.



The Basilica Cistern will be open for visitors for the rest of the year after comprehensive restoration for the first time in its 1,500-year history. Located in the middle of the Historical Peninsula, the



Basilica Cistern was built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I in 542 to meet the water requirements of the Great Palace. Due to its magnificent marble columns rising from the water, it is publicly known as the "Basilica Palace."



The Basilica Cistern hosts many national and international events besides serving as a museum.



Located in Topkapı Culture Park, the Turkish World Cultural Quarter is a "quarter" consisting of different houses of culture representing various Turkic countries including, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Northern Cyprus, Tatarstan, the Balkans and Bashkortostan.



Exhibitions reflecting the cultures of the countries are held and respective language courses are provided and cuisines and arts are introduced in the houses allocated to the various Turkic Republics by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. These houses are coordinated by consulates and representative offices of the relevant countries in accordance with the mission they undertake as bridges of communications and culture, carrying the flags of the countries they represent. Holidays specific to the Turkic World, such as Sabantoy and national independence days, are celebrated with a ceremony organized at Topkapı Culture Park Culture Houses every year.