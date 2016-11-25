Man wounds six children with knife outside school in China

A knife-wielding man wounded at least six children outside a primary school in northwestern China on Friday, state media said, in the country's latest mass knifing attack.

China Central Television (CCTV) said on its official Twitter feed that the attacker was in his 50s and had injured six children, but did not give other details.

Photos posted by CCTV showed children being carried and rolled on a gurney to an ambulance.

The attack happened in the city of Hanzhong in Shaanxi province, Xinhua state news agency said.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries, but there have been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.