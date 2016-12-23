Japanese Emperor reiterates abdication desire during 83th birthday celebrations

A record number of visitors celebrated Japanese Emperor Akihito's 83rd birthday at a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on Friday, as he once again flagged the possibility of his impending abdication.



The emperor, alongside his wife Empress Michiko, waved to the crowd from the palace's balcony at the event in Tokyo attended by 33,300 people. This was the largest number since he succeeded after the death of his father emperor Hirohito in 1989, according to the Imperial Household agency.



"I wish you health and happiness, praying the next year will be cheerful and peaceful," he told the wellwishers in his address.



In his birthday statement, the emperor, who has had health issues in recent years, said that he appreciated the Japanese people's response to his rare video message in August indicating an apparent desire to abdicate.



"(In August) I delivered a message expressing what has been on my mind over the last few years, reflecting on my years as the Emperor and contemplating on my role and my duties as the Emperor in the days to come," Akihito said, according to a translation by the Imperial Household Agency.



"I am profoundly grateful that many people have lent an ear to my words and are giving sincere thought to the matter in their respective positions," he added.



A Kyodo News survey in November showed nearly 90 per cent of those polled supported the idea of allowing the emperor to abdicate.



But even if the emperor wants to relinquish his role and pass it on to his eldest son Naruhito, Japan currently has no legal provision for him to retire.



According to the country's constitution, the emperor serves as a "symbol of the state and of the unity of the people," but does not hold any political power.



A panel of expert set up by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government held talks several times and is expected to back the government's plan to create a special law allowing the emperor's abdication.



Despite his age, the emperor travelled to disaster-stricken areas in the north-east and the southern island of Kyushu this year to console survivors.



In January, the imperial couple visited the Philippines to pay tribute to the war dead as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic relations.



In the statement on Friday, the emperor also recalled his uncle Prince Mikasa, who passed away in October at the age of 100.



"The prince was one of the Imperial Family members who had experienced World War II first hand, and it meant much to me to be able to hear him talk of his experience," the emperor said.