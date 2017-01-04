Knife-wielding man sneaks into school, wounds 11 children in China

Man wounds six children with knife outside school in China

Local authorities in southern China say an attacker has stabbed 11 children at a kindergarten, and five of them are seriously injured.

A statement from the Pingxiang city government's information office said the suspect "sneaked into" their school and stabbed 11 children. Five have serious injuries. The statement cited the Pingxiang public security bureau.

The statement didn't say what weapon was used.

All of the wounded children had been sent to the hospital but no child had life-threatening injuries, China Central Television said.

Police apprehended a 41-year-old suspect named Qin Peng An, a resident of Pingxiang city, but his motivations remain unclear, according to The Paper website.

Violent crime is rare in China, compared to many other countries, but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.