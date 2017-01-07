   
Duterte visits Russian warships docked in Manila

President Rodrigo Duterte said he was keen to see a Russian navy contingent make a quick return to the Philippines, while visiting vessels on an official trip Friday.

"Come back more often," the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted Duterte as saying as he visited a large anti-submarine ship and sea tanker docked in Manila Bay.

The two ships arrived in Manila last Tuesday for a four-day goodwill visit aimed at forging closer ties between Moscow and Manila with relations with the United States -- the Philippines' traditional ally, continuing to waver.

