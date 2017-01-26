UN 'deeply concerned' of reprisals following Myanmar visit

The UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar on Tuesday warned about possible reprisals against people she met during her recent visit to the country.



"There is one word that has hung heavily on my mind during this visit -- reprisals," Yanghee Lee said in a statement following her 12-day trip.



"I am deeply concerned about those with whom I met and spoke, those critical of the government, those defending and advocating for the rights of others and those who expressed their thoughts and opinions which did not conform to the narrative of those in the position of power." She said she was particularly worried about the resumption of security operations and reports of arbitrary arrests in villages she visited in Maungdaw, a district in Rakhine state bordering Bangladesh that is home to the country's Rohingya Muslim minority. Lee is due to present a report to the UN Human Rights Council in March.



At least 87,000 people have been displaced since the military launched a crackdown in Myanmar's western Rakhine state early October, United Nations said on Monday. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in a weekly report that at least 21,000 people are estimated to be internally displaced in the northern part of Rakhine State as a result of the October 9 attacks and security operations.



Rohingyas are not recognized among the 134 official ethnicities in Myanmar because authorities see them as illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh. They are subjected to forced labor, have no land rights and are heavily restricted by the government. They have no permission to leave the camps built for them, have no source of income and have to rely on the World Food Program to survive. The U.N. considers Rohingyas to be one of the most persecuted minorities in the world.



The Rohingyas are a Muslim ethnic group living mainly in Myanmar. Rohingyas are thought to be descended from Muslim traders who settled there more than 1,000 years ago. As the end of 2016, approximately 1.3 million Rohingyas live in Myanmar, and about 300,000 to 500,000 live in Bangladesh.