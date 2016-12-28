Tesla’s autopilot predicts accident, applies brakes before crash

The 8.0 version of U.S.-based automaker Tesla's Autopilot predicted a collision, hit the brakes before being involved in the crash during a journey in the Netherlands.

The camera footage was released by a Twitter account titled Hans Noordsij, who presents himself as a "staunch supporter of fully electric vehicles." Noordsij's video uploaded late on Tuesday shows the Tesla Autopilot predicting a potential accident caused by an unseen breaking vehicle one car ahead.

The Autopilot is then seen hitting its brakes, whereas the vehicle ahead moves forward and crashes.







Original video, authorisation from the owner. Essential, no one could predict the accident but the radar did and acted by emergency braking. pic.twitter.com/70MySRiHGR — Hans Noordsij (@HansNoordsij) December 27, 2016

The video showing the Autopilot's reaction was shared on Twitter with the initial approval of the driver, also confirming that the Autopilot hit the emergency brakes before the driver could even react.

The software uses radar detection with visual sensors and can see through vehicles travelling in front.