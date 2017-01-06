Hyundai eyes autonomous cars for masses

Hyundai's Ioniq draws little attention as it maneuvers the streets of Las Vegas.



The mid-sized sedan is one of a number of autonomous cars roaming the city's streets during the high-tech Consumer Electronics. The South Korean automaker wants to stand out by being ordinary: making a self-driving car for the average consumer.



"The autonomous Ioniq concept is a normal car, not a science project," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Hyundai North America, during a demonstration for AFP.



"We believe in democratizing this technology."



Hyundai's unremarkable car stands in contrast to others being shown at the huge tech show, which include a number of pricey models with more horsepower and luxury features. Many automakers are planning for autonomous vehicles but O'Brien says Hyundai "can deliver at an affordable price point" for the average consumer.