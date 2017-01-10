GM won't change production plans despite Trump

General Motors has no plans to change where it produces small cars because of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump, the company's top executive said Sunday night.



CEO Mary Barra said the auto business has long lead times for where it produces vehicles, with decisions are made two to four years ahead. Last week Trump threatened on Twitter to slap a border tax on GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze to the U.S. from Mexico. As it turns out, GM only imports a small number of Cruze hatchbacks from Mexico and Barra said it makes all of the sedans at a factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland. Asked if she was worried about a possible tariff, Barra said it was too early to speculate on that.



Meanwhile, the head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said Sunday his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico and pledged to produce electrified vehicles in the United States. Herbert Diess, who took over Volkswagen AG's namesake brand in 2015, also said the company would produce electrified vehicles in the United States. 2015.