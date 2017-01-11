Turkey's automotive production, exports reach new record high in 2016

Turkey's total automotive industry production reached new highs in 2016, rolling out 1.49 million vehicles with an increase of 9 percent compared to 2015, according to a new report released by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

The production, exports and sales evaluation report for December 2016 suggested that Turkey's automotive industry reached its highest level in total production and automobile production, with every 77 out of a 100 vehicles produced being exported.

Automobile production alone increased by 20 percent compared to 2015 with 951,000 vehicles produced in 2016.

Automotive exports in total in 2016 increased by 15 percent, while automobile exports increased by 23 percent compared to the previous year.

In this period, total exports reached 1.14 million and automobile exports rose to 746,000.

The total market showed 1.8 million close to the previous year's level, while the automobile market had a four percent increase in sales with 757 vehicles sold.

The report also suggested that national automobile sales increased by two percent, while the increase was five percent in export automobile sales.

Export market shares reached 75 percent in 2016.